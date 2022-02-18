ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan in the first leg would address a mammoth public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin to be followed by a series across the four provinces in the coming days.



In a tweet, he said PM Imran Khan was the only leader who ruled the hearts of people not only at the national and grassroots level but also at the international fora.

Whether it was his (PM’s) address to the United Nations General Assembly or speeches at the public gatherings of 2013, 2018, and 2022, people always looked forward enthusiastically to seeing and hearing him, he added.