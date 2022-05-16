<!-- wp:image {"width":1030,"height":590} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com\/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcRooe07MOzLKenh8aSR7JCeYDAz5SUB-t2Uhw&usqp=CAU" alt="Government Allies Should Not Support Oppression Of People: Shahbaz Sharif - IG News" width="1030" height="590"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Shehbaz Sharif <\/a>on Monday welcomed the support of allied political parties in the implementation of the reforms of government and termed their role vital in decisions of national interest.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Member National Assembly Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The meeting discussed in detail the current political situation in the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">country.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The MQM leader paid tribute to PM Sharif for prioritizing the projects of public welfare and for his directives to immediate implementation of <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">development projects<\/a> relating to the people of Karachi.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->