<!-- wp:image {"width":1053,"height":870} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/WhatsApp-Image-2022-05-16-at-1.12.42-PM-696x575.jpeg" alt="" width="1053" height="870"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABA: Prime Minister <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Shehbaz Sharif<\/a> on Monday welcomed the support of allied political parties in the implementation of the reforms of government and termed their role vital in decisions of national interest.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement <\/a>(MQM) and Member National Assembly Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The meeting discussed in detail the current political situation in the country.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The MQM leader paid tribute to PM Sharif for prioritizing the projects of public welfare and for his directives to immediate implementation of development projects relating to the people of<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Karachi.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->