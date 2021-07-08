ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police has expanded the scope of investigations in the case of sexual and physical assault of a couple in Islamabad by an accused, Usman Mirza and co, as Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan took notice of the incident on Thursday.

During a telephonic conversation with Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP), Qazi Jamil urRehman, PM sought a report of the incident, and directed the police to bring the culprits under law at its earliest. The PM asked the IGP to keep him informed about progress in investigation and said that no concession was acceptable for these kinds of culprits. The prime minister was apprised about the arrest of culprits and he asked police to set an example by delivering justice to the victims.

Earlier, four people were arrested in connection with the sexual harassment of a boy and a girl in the capital after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, which officials said was a few months old, six people are seen sexually harassing the couple. The suspects held the couple at gunpoint, forced them to strip and then beat them up. Moreover, the suspects also abused the couple verbally and physically by doing vulgar acts.

According to the police, more videos have also been found from the mobile phones of the arrested men. They were produced in court and a physical remand was obtained. The mobile phones were sent to the FIA for forensic for collecting further details of the crimes committed by the culprits.

The main accused, Usman Mirza, and his two accomplices Hafizur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen Awan were arrested by the police after a video of the couple being assaulted sparked outrage across Pakistani Twitter, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing on the top trends.

In the disturbing video, Mirza can be seen violently thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men. Old videos showing the accused’s weapons also came to light later.