KARACHI : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday immediately summoned Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to Islamabad over recent developments in the aftermath of the arrest of the PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar in Karachi.

The development came after Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and other top police officials in the province have decided to go on leave in protest over mishandling and ridiculing the Sindh police officials in an episode involving the arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.

It has also emerged that the Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGPs) of the three ranges of Karachi have also gone on leave and left their offices soon after submitting their leave applications. Additional IG (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Headquarters Saqib Ismail Memon, DIG Hyderabad Naeem Shaikh, DIG West Asim Qaimkhani, DIG CTD Umar Shahid, DIG South Javed Akbar Riaz, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab, DIG Qamar Zaman, SSP Intelligence Tauqeer Naeem, DIG East, DIG West, and DIG Special Branch have also gone on leave. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari later addressed a press conference over the matter and said whatever happened to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain (retd) Safdar in Karachi was extremely shameful. TLTP