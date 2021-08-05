ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday summoned Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik to Islamabad to explain their positions with respect to ‘poor governance’ in the province. Quoting sources, the channel reported that the prime minister will inquire from them the reasons for the delay in the completion of different development projects. Sources further said that the prime minister was not pleased at all not only with the Punjab government’s performance but also with the provincial bureaucracy’s alleged non-cooperation and corruption. Besides that, the issue of strengthening the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab would also come under discussion at the meeting, they said, and added that concerned departments had already submitted to PM Imran reports on the provincial bureaucracy’s failure to deliver. Sources disclosed that the prime minister would also give special instructions to CM Buzdar following which the latter would take some important decisions on Punjab bureaucracy’s fate.