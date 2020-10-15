ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary parties which are part of the federal coalition on Friday.The meeting would be held on Friday at 3:00 pm within the Parliament House. The prime minister has summoned members of the parliamentary members hailing from coalition parties.The prime minister will give a guideline to the PTI and coalition parties in the meeting, which would also be addressed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the government’s spokesmen and said that the opposition has launched an anti-government campaign to hide its corruption.PM Imran Khan said that the opposition’s drive posed no threat to the government.Those who were hurling baseless rigging allegations against the PTI-led government had not even filed complaints with the elections commission of Pakistan, he added.

The prime minister maintained that he had made a sincere offer to probe the rigging allegations but the opposition failed to provide any evidence in support of their allegations. PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with opposition partiesHe said that the former governments had taken record loans and brought country to the verge of economic disaster. Despite a difficult situation, the government put the country on the path of economic growth, the prime minister added

He said that the government was taking effective measures to control inflation and hike in prices of essential commodities. PM Imran claimed that the government will control inflation within a few days.INP