ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has suggested a five-point framework to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and recover economies during his virtual address to the United Nations (UN) conference.PM Imran Khan made the suggestions while addressing virtually the 4th Session of the United Nations (UN) Conference on Trade and Development Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Financing for Development on Monday.

He urged expansion of the coverage of the COVAX facility in order to enable the developing countries to spend their precious resources on socio-economic development needs.The premier urged the suspension of debt repayments for the most stressed countries until the end of the pandemic.

He suggested restructuring of the public-sector debt under an agreed and inclusive multilateral framework besides expanding concessional financing through multilateral development banks.

PM Khan called for the general allocation of Special Drawing Rights of $500 billion to help alleviate balance-of-payment pressures. He also urged devising a viable framework for equitable and affordable supply of Covid-19 vaccine to developing countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

He stressed on the international community to take measures for the return of stolen assets held by corrupt politicians and criminals.He said that developed countries should meet the agreed target of mobilising $100 billion annually for climate action in developing countries.

PM Imran Khan, while highlighting the measures to fight the pandemic in Pakistan, said that the ongoing efforts have been aimed at ensuring to save people from dying from the virus, and at the same time preventing them from dying from hunger.

He said the strategy has worked well so far, however, continuous efforts are needed to fully overcome the second wave of the virus.