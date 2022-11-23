PESHAWAR: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave President Dr. Arif Alvi a summary for the nomination of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor. He suggested Haji Ghulam Ali, a former senator, as his choice for the position.

Since the position of Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been vacant for a very long time, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif submitted the President a summary of the nomination of Haji Ghulam Ali to the position.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the JUI(F), proposed him for the position of governor.The JUI-F leader has been suggested by the Prime Minister for appointment as Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in accordance with Article 101 of the Constitution, according to a summary provided to President Dr. Arif Alvi.

As you may remember, Speaker of the KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani took over as acting Governor KP following the resignation of former Governor KP Shah Farman.