<!-- wp:image {"width":914,"height":515} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/Shehbaz-Sharif12-696x392.jpg" alt="" width="914" height="515"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LAHORE: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Prime Minister<\/a> Shahbaz Sharif on Monday stressed simplifying the process of the banking system and making it easier in order to facilitate consumers.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister stated this in a meeting with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, which was also attended by President Habib Bank Muhammad Aurangzeb, <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Chief Secretary Punjab,<\/a> and other senior officials.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>PM Sharif directed to formulate a comprehensive strategy to effectively resolve the economic problems of the people.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He also ordered special arrangements to ensure the supply of <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">food items to the genera<\/a>l public at cheaper rates.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->