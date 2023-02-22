ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, the federal cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss a three-point agenda.

An interministerial committee will provide a report on Toshakhana, the power division will discuss the country’s hours-long power outage, and the purchase of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medications over the Wagah-Attari border will also be on the table. On the other hand, the power division will inform the cabinet of the progress made with the PM’s initiative for energy conservation.

At an earlier meeting with a group of bar representatives from around the nation, PM Shehbaz had approved the Lawyers Protection Act. In the cabinet meeting, the Act will be presented for approval.