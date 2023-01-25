ISLAMABAD: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be welcomed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Rahim Yar Khan today (Wednesday).

At the Chandana Airport, the prime minister will greet the president of the UAE on his full-day visit to Rahim Yar Khan.

The two leaders “will discuss further promoting brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE as well as other areas of bilateral relevance,” according to the PM Office.Days after receiving an invitation from Shehbaz, the prime minister of the Gulf state, the UAE president arrived in South Asia.

The prime minister and the president of the UAE met during his visit and spoke about issues of common interest. The Gulf nation also consented to refinance the $2 billion debt in exchange for much-needed financial support. In addition to the rollover, the Gulf nation also disclosed a $1 billion loan for Pakistan.

UAE president’s invitation to visit the friendly nation was acknowledged by the prime minister. The two leaders talked about the friendship that exists between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates and looked at opportunities to deepen this relationship, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and energy.