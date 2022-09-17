ISLAMABAD: During his two-day trip to the UK, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and represent Pakistan at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.One day after his journey to Uzbekistan, where he addressed the Council of Heads of States (CHS) meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the premier will go to England this Sunday, according to persons with knowledge of the situation (SCO).

The prime minister is anticipated to meet with the senior Sharif for three hours on the day he arrives in the country. He has a full schedule in the UK’s capital as he attends several engagements. After attending the official burial for the late Queen, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral Castle estate, PM Shehbaz will soon depart for Pakistan.

Since last Wednesday, the late monarch’s casket has been laying at the revered Westminster Hall. Prior to the state funeral on Monday, which is likely to draw presidents, prime ministers, monarchs, and other top international leaders, some 750,000 people are anticipated to pass by the casket.

Along with the Japanese emperor, the gathering will also include US Vice President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the leaders of Australia, Canada, and Jamaica.

Meeting between Shehbaz and Nawaz:

PM Shehbaz is anticipated to provide Nawaz, his older brother and PML-N leader, an update on the political and economic state of the nation during the meeting in London.

Since its creation in April, the coalition government has struggled to maintain political and economic stability, and Shehbaz Sharif’s administration has come under fire for actions like raising gasoline prices and surging inflation.