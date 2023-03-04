The fifth United Nations conference on the least developed nations will take place in Doha, Qatar, on March 5 and 6, 2023, and the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend (LDCs).

In order to help the Least Developed Countries advance towards prosperity, the Conference, which will take place from March 5–9, 2023, will examine ways to speed up sustainable development in these nations.

The leaders will decide on a new collaboration between LDCs and their development partners and mobilise further international assistance actions and measures in favour of LDCs during the summit.

On the fringes of the Conference in Doha, the premier will engage in bilateral discussions and contacts with participating heads of state and government.

Pakistan has taken the initiative in UN forums to raise the collective voice of the Global South and promote sustainable development globally.

In 2022, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC Chair and Qatar to secure the adoption of the Doha Plan of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly in its capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 and China.

PM Shehbaz’s attendance at the conference will serve as a symbol of Pakistan’s unity and support for the Least Developed Countries in their pursuit of social advancement and economic growth.

In order to advance the UN 2030 Development Agenda and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Pakistan supports revitalised international partnerships based on efficient means of implementation, including within the framework of South-South Cooperation, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.