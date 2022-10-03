The real-time dashboard for flood victims was not launched on Monday because Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was unhappy with its performance.

The prime minister was supposed to launch a dashboard for tracking flood victims’ help in real time in Islamabad, but he declined to do so because he wasn’t happy with the dashboard’s functioning.

In order to strengthen the flood relief digital dashboard and add more necessary features, PM Shehbaz gave the go-ahead. He thought that a dashboard that met international standards would ensure better institutional coordination and boost the country’s credibility.

The prime minister gave instructions to add more capabilities, such as the weather alert and others, to make it a “world-class” platform with all necessary information during a briefing on the dashboard being constructed to offer real-time information about flood relief support and its utilisation.