ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for the UK on Wednesday for a three-day official visit in order to represent Pakistan at King Charles-III’s coronation.

The premier stated in a tweet that UK-Pakistan relations were based on a shared heritage and had developed into strong ties over time.

He claimed that Pakistan has had great connections with the British monarch and the royal family.

The prime minister will take advantage of the chance to meet with other world leaders on a personal level and attend the Commonwealth leaders’ conference.

Leaving for the UK today to represent Pakistan at the the coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III. The UK-Pakistan relations are rooted in shared history & multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades. The British monarch & the royal family have been… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 3, 2023

In preparation for the British monarch’s coronation parade, a detachment of the Pakistani military has flown into the country.

The contingent arrived at the Army Training Centre Pirbright and began practising for the Coronation Parade, according to a statement made in this respect. The 10-member group began practising for the procession that will take place over the weekend.

“The troops from South Asian countries will demonstrate their abilities and take part in the grand parade,” the announcement states. Pakistan forces will be among the numerous military units from around the world participating in the parade.”

Charles III would be legally crowned as the British monarch in a lavish ceremony eight months after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.