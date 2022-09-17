The nation was urged by PM Shehbaz on Saturday to generously and quickly provide baby food and blankets for the flood victims.

The prime minister made the appeal in light of the impending winter while speaking at a meeting to review rescue and relief efforts in the areas impacted by floods at the Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan.

The PM declared, “Small children afflicted by the floods are in desperate need of nourishment.”The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has distributed Rs30 billion to flood victims, the prime minister added, adding that the Pakistan Army and state apparatus are cooperating for flood victims.

He continued, “BISP is a very trustworthy method that is approved by foreign authorities.

PM Shehbaz urged action against climate change, which has led to catastrophic floods in Pakistan, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of States (CHS) meeting in Samarkand, stressing that “it’s time to act, act now.”

The climate calamity that devastated Pakistan and claimed hundreds of lives was discussed by the prime minister.

The SCO should have preparations for future generations, the premier emphasized.

In Pakistan, which has a population of 220 million, record monsoon rains in the south and southwest and glacier melt in the north were the causes of the flooding that has affected close to 33 million people and caused $30 billion in damages to homes, crops, bridges, roads, and cattle.