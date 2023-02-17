The restoration and reconstruction phases following the earthquake in Turkiye will continue to receive the most help possible from Pakistan, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

During his visit to the Adiayman city of Turkiye, the prime minister expressed these opinions while presenting the Turkish officials with the relief supplies, primarily the winterized tents.

Adiyaman City, the region of southeast Turkey that was most severely damaged by the earthquake on February 6, received aid from a special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف انقرہ سے آدیامان پہنچ گئے آدیامان ترکیہ میں حالیہ زلزلے سے سب سے ذیادہ متاثر ہونے والا شہر ہے. وزیرِ اعظم نے زلزلہ زدگان کیلئے پاکستان کی جانب سے بھیجا جانے والا امدادی سامان ترک حکام کے حوالے کیا.

وزیرِ اعظم کا آدیامان میں پاکستانی ریسکیو ٹیموں سے بھی ملاقات. وزیرِ اعظم نے پاک فوج اور ریسکیو 1122 کے اہلکاروں کی امدادی کاروائیوں کو سراہا. پاکستان فضائی، سمندری اور زمینی راستوں سے ترکیہ کے زلزلہ زدگان کیلئے امداد بھیج رہا ہے. وزیرِ اعظم.

The earthquake victims who had lost their families talked with the prime minister, who expressed the country of Pakistan’s sympathy to them. Shehbaz gave the Turkish government and the afflicted citizens the assurance that Pakistan will work with the friendly nation in whatever way possible to help it recover from the catastrophe. He praised Turkiye as a friend and sister nation of Pakistan and expressed his hope that it would persevere through its difficult times.

He also got to know the Pakistani rescue crews that took part in the hunt.

The prime minister was welcomed earlier by Mehmet Mus, the minister of trade for Turkey, Adil Ismailoglu, the minister of communication, Mahmut Cuhadar, the governor of Adiyaman, and Ali Shaheen, the head of the Turk-Pakistan Friendship Group in the Turkish parliament.