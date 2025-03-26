ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Wednesday) in Islamabad to discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country, Dunya News reported.The prime minister will preside over the meeting which will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office at 11:00am. The cabinet will discuss a 12-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet will give approval to the appointment of Pakistan Ordnance Factory and Heavy Industries Taxila board members.The cabinet will also give approval to sign the Convention for the Settlement of International Disputes and to sign an agreement between the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan and the ministry of foreign affairs and trade of Hungary for commercial activities for members of diplomatic missions.

Approval of the Interior Ministry’s summary regarding the Islamabad High Court’s directions is also part of cabinet meeting agenda.