Currently, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, is speaking to the people.”.The prime minister speaks just before August 14.

The prime minister greeted all Pakistanis worldwide on the nation’s 75th anniversary of independence and paid respect to those who gave their lives to build Pakistan decrease in fuel costs was mentioned by PM Shehbaz in his most recent speech to the country on July 14.

He hoped that the present agreement would be the final one, but he had saved special appreciation to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for his role in restoring the lending facility with International Monetary Fund.

For this reason, my heart is troubled. We must be honest and own that we were unable to provide for our children the things they deserved