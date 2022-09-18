ISLAMABAD: On September 23, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will deliver a speech to the UNGA’s 77th session in New York.

The issue facing Pakistan in the aftermath of recent disastrous floods brought on by climate change will be the prime minister’s main topic of discussion in his speech to the UNGA, according to a statement from Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar.

PM Shehbaz will lay out specific recommendations for how we can all work together to combat the existential threat posed by climate change.

He will also discuss Pakistan’s stance on important local, regional, and international concerns, such as Jammu and Kashmir, one of the long-running conflicts on the UN’s agenda.PM Shehbaz will take part in the high-level discussion at the UNGA from September 19 to September 23, according to the FO spokeswoman.

Foreign Leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, several Cabinet members, and senior officials will accompany the prime minister.

The PM will take part in the Global Food Security Summit, which will be held concurrently with the UNGA session, and the closed-door leaders meeting on COP-27, which will bring together a select group of world leaders to discuss climate change.

These events are both organized by the African Union, the European Union, and the United States. PM Shehbaz will also engage with members of the global media.

Additionally, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will chair the G-77 and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, the OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and participate in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He will also attend numerous high-level meetings and events, have bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, and engage in media and think-tank interactions.