<!-- wp:image {"width":1018,"height":582} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-07\/415546_7889919_updates.jpg" alt="Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can be seen addressing a public gathering in this file photo. \u2014 Radio Pakistan\/File" width="1018" height="582"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Prime Minister<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Shehbaz Sharif<\/a> will address his first public gathering after\u00a0assuming charge as the premier\u00a0today in the Besham area, Shangla district,\u00a0Radio Pakistan\u00a0reported Saturday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The public gathering is a part of PML-N\u2019s mass contact campaign and preparations are still underway.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to reports, PM Shehbaz will announce a historic <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">development package <\/a>for the socio-economic development of the area.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said as the PML-N's mass contact campaign is going on, another public gathering will be held<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> in Swabi on Wednesday<\/a>, and PM Shehbaz will also address the people there.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The PML-N leader blamed the previous government, saying it failed to fulfil its commitment during the last four years and instead put the people under a debt burden.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->