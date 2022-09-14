Tuesday saw the appointment of eight more special aides by the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

The announcement of the SAPM appointments has been made. Eight individuals, including four PPP MNAs, were designated as SAPMs, the announcement states.

Nawabzada Iftikhar, Meher Irshad Sial, and Raza Rabbani Khar are three of the Muzaffargarh MNAs that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif includes; other SAPMs include Muhammad Ali Bacha, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Faisal Karim Kundi, and Sardar Salim Haider.