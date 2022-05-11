<!-- wp:image {"width":1056,"height":603} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-11\/416226_7247997_updates.jpg" alt="Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo \u2014 AFP\/File" width="1056" height="603"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Prime Minister <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Shehbaz Sharif<\/a> is in London to meet his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, with "big decisions" reportedly on the cards. The premier reached this morning, sources within aviation authorities confirmed.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister, along with his delegation, touched down in London at Gatwick Airport's south terminal early Wednesday morning. His flight took off from Islamabad around 12:00am last night.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif has to consult the party leadership over some important issues he has reservations over and the PML-N is expected to make a "big decision", which is why he rejected the proposal to have an online meeting.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Speaking to the media in London, Nawaz said he is looking forward to meeting Shehbaz Sharif and others accompanying him. Sources said that several federal ministers including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Khurram Dastagir are accompanying PM Shehbaz Sharif on the trip.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Nawaz said the PTI government had left Pakistan in a deep <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">economic mess.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe PTI government has created a crisis in every sphere of the country. Imran Khan\u2019s government harmed Pakistan in every possible manner, be it social, economic, cultural or political issues. Nothing like this happened ever before in the history of Pakistan."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>When asked about former PM Imran Khan making references to Mir Jafar and treachery, the PML-N said that Imran Khan has caused an unprecedented havoc in the country and the kind of destruction he has left behind has never been seen before.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Thankfully, he is gone and his destructive ways have been stopped.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Speaking about the expected meeting, Nawaz said that they would discuss the current situation as well as the way forward.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said the meeting in London was of critical importance as big decisions about economy have to be made. He ruled out the idea of early elections and said that the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Election Commission of Pakistan<\/a> (ECP) had already said that elections before October were not possible.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The party sources further said that during the meeting with Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, they will discuss a strategy on the prices of petroleum products.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The discussion holds special importance as a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to begin talks with Pakistani officials on May 18 in Doha.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Moreover, decisions regarding power-sharing, the next general elections, and the Punjab cabinet will also be taken during the meeting.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Last month, the PML-N supremo had met PPP\u00a0Chairman Bilawal Bhutto\u00a0Zardari \u2014 a key ally in the ruling coalition \u2014 in London to discuss ways forward after a "constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament".<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The two leaders agreed to work closely to "repair the rot across the board," read a joint statement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->