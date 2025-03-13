ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Quetta on a one-day visit. During his visit, he will chair a high-level meeting on the security situation and receive a briefing on the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffer Express. Important decisions will be made to counter terrorism.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti contacted the Prime Minister to brief him on the latest developments regarding the attack. PM Shehbaz expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs, stating that the entire nation is mourning this cowardly attack and the tragic loss of innocent lives and stated, “Such cowardly acts cannot shake Pakistan’s commitment to peace”.Meanwhile, the Prime Minister lauded security forces for their successful operation against the attackers on the Jaffer Express.

“The entire nation is deeply shocked by this dastardly act and saddened by the loss of innocent lives,” he said. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and pray that Allah grants them the highest ranks in Jannah. I also wish a swift recovery to the injured.”

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Wednesday all the 33 terrorists were killed during the Jaffar Express rescue operation in Balochistan’s Bolan district.

Speaking at Dunya News’ programme On the Front, he revealed that 21 civilians had already been martyred before the operation began. The rescue mission concluded with the safe recovery of all passengers, though four FC personnel also embraced martyrdom.