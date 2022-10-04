Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that numerous foreign leaders have called his predecessor Imran Khan “rude,” “told lies,” and a “narcissist” in front of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session.

“Some leaders personally told me about his personality. The PM spoke to the journal without mentioning any particular foreign leaders and claimed that he had been accused of being impolite, lying, and being a “narcissist.”

Regarding relations with Washington, the prime minister said that the outgoing leader had harmed Islamabad’s ties “with the United States for no rhyme or reason.”Since losing his position of power, Khan has been mobilising millions of his devoted followers with stirring speeches throughout the nation.

He claims that the coalition administration is dishonest and was “imported” from the west.He has vowed to run in the upcoming election and is preparing a “surprise” march on Islamabad, the nation’s capital, in the coming weeks.The prime minister claims Khan is a “cheater and liar” who destroyed Pakistan’s economy.

Imran Khan, according to Shehbaz Sharif, led the nation by pursuing his own agenda in a way that “can only be characterised as the most inexperienced, self-centered, egotistical, immature politician in the history of our country.”

Thanks to Nawaz, I have complete decision-making authority: PM

The prime minister publicly acknowledged consulting his older brother when asked about Nawaz Sharif’s influence on the government.

Nawaz is my leader and my older brother, so of course I consult him,” he remarked. But he has given me total discretion in making choices.

The PM was also questioned about Pakistan’s dynastic politics and how the Sharif and Bhutto families dominated the nation’s political scene.