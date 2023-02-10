The federal government has allotted Rs 10 billion to support Turkey-earthquake relief operations, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also said that Pakistan will continue to support the disaster-stricken nation on a daily basis.

About 21,000 people have died as of this writing as a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday dimmed hopes of finding more survivors.

The prime minister declared that Pakistan will never desert Turkey in these circumstances while urged the country to pray for the earthquake victims during today’s Friday prayers while speaking at an airport in Lahore where commodities were being sent.

The prime minister claimed that thousands of people have died and been injured in Turkey and Syria, and that many others are looking for loved ones who are buried beneath the wreckage.

He added that Pakistan had promised Turkey assistance on the day this tragedy occurred, saying, “I trust that the people of Turkey and Syria will come out of this problem.”

He claimed that the Turkish president paid a visit to Pakistan during a period of severe floods there and gave millions of cash to those affected by the flooding.

“The distribution of the humanitarian aid has begun,” he declared. On the same day that the earthquake in Turkey occurred, a Pakistani Army team was sent.

He asserted that a vehicle heading to Turkey is carrying 100 tonnes of cargo right now.

The prime minister announced that 13 centres have been set up in Pakistan for the collecting of donations and added that cash will also be collected in educational facilities all over the nation.

Pakistan launched a relief fund earlier this week to assist the casualties of a catastrophic earthquake in Turkey.

The establishment of the PM Relief Fund was a painful choice made by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, it was revealed by information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday, following the arrival of a plane carrying humanitarian supplies and a rescue team from Pakistan in Turkey.

According to the minister, the federal cabinet has pledged to donate one month’s salary, and the prime minister has asked for assistance from benefactors.