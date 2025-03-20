RIYADH : Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.PM Shehbaz and Saudi crown prince discussed matters of mutual interests, bilateral relations, ways to boost cooperation in various fields, and the latest regional and international developments.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and other senior officials of PM delegation were also present in the meeting. The two sides discussed expanding trade, enhancing strategic partnerships and deepening economic collaboration.Prime Minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination.