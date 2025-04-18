ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated his government’s resolve to continue the fight against terrorism, saying that the enemies of Pakistan were afraid of its economic successes.“Our Jihad to uproot terrorism from the country will continue. We will inflict such a crushing defeat on terrorists that they won’t dare look at Pakistan with ill intent again,” the prime minister said chairing a high-level meeting on law and order.

Appreciating the efforts and decisive actions by all institutions and provinces against terrorism, he assured the federal government’s full cooperation in enhancing the capacity of all provinces for the purpose.

He called for setting aside all differences and working together to eliminate terrorism and lauded the security forces personnel and officers confronting terrorists and sacrificing their lives.Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed all the institutions to intensify their efforts against smuggling and tighten the noose around the human trafficking networks to bring the traffickers to justice.

He directed the early completion of Safe City projects in major cities and appreciated the joint efforts by federal and provincial governments to promote a counter-terrorism narrative.