On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif heeded public complaints about excessive electricity rates and ordered the relevant authorities to produce an expedient report and suggestions.

The premier gave the go-ahead to submit a full report with recommendations resolving public complaints about power prices on a priority basis while presiding over a meeting in Islamabad.

“Khadim-e-Pakistan must answer to his people in order to address their complaints. I’m committed to telling my people the truth, he declared.

Khurram Dastgir, the federal minister for power, Special Assistant to the PM Ahad Cheema, and pertinent senior officers were present.The development comes after scores of people in several parts of In response to rising electricity costs for both domestic and industrial connections, the nation turned to the streets in protest.

Farmers from numerous Punjabi villages blocked the roads for hours last week while yelling anti-Faisalabad Electric Supply Company chants (Fesco).Carrying electricity bills, the demonstrators demanded that the government issue bills based on the consumption units.

In order to make up for the greater cost of fuel generation in June, distribution companies were given permission by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to charge an extra Rs155 billion last month.

Nepra permitted unanticipated fuel cost adjustments (FCA) of Rs11.37 to Karachi’s K-Electric and Rs9.89 per unit to Wapda-owned Discos, who were in charge of distributing electricity.