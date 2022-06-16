Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, promised the people on Thursday that his government would provide “information shortly” about the previous PTI regime’s contract with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

His tweet comes a day after the government increased fuel prices by roughly Rs60, with petrol reaching Rs233.89, a new high in the country’s history.

“Extremely aware of the impact that an increase in fuel prices has. Due to an IMF agreement struck by the PTI government, the government has no alternative except to raise prices. Will soon reassure the people about the details of the IMF-PTI agreement, “the prime minister wrote

“InshaAllah, we shall get out of these economic challenges,” he continued.

PM Shehbaz then went on to criticise the previous government’s handling of the IMF agreements, saying: “I’m not sure if those who made the worst-ever agreement with the IMF and made egregiously terrible economic judgments have the courage to confront the reality. How can they claim innocence when it is obvious that they are to blame for the nation’s plight?”

“Details soon,” he reiterated.

The increase in pricing, while a divisive measure that has enraged the country, has long been a core demand of the IMF.

Miftah Ismail, the Finance Minister, declared on Monday that if the government does not eliminate petroleum product subsidies by July (thus boosting prices), the country will default.