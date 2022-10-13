According to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan expects to have a genuine dialogue with India for regional stability and prosperity. However, India must take responsibility for promoting long-term stability in Asia and demonstrate seriousness toward such a meaningful engagement.

He stated that Pakistan wants its future generations to live in peace.On Thursday in Astana, Kazakhstan, the premier spoke at the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

According to PM Shehbaz, “I am totally ready and willing to have a genuine discourse and discussion with our counterparts, the Indians, provided that they show sincerity of purpose and they show that they are prepared to confront matters that have truly held us at arms’ length for decades.”

He claimed that until Indian atrocities stop, peace will not come to the Indian-occupied region of Kashmir. He emphasised that India has denied the residents of the occupied valley their right to self-determination while claiming to be a democracy and that India has been oppressing them for the past seven decades.

He added that the tremendous rains and flooding that have flooded a third of Pakistan are all a result of climate change and global warming. He claimed that Pakistan was experiencing a severe climate-induced climate.

According to preliminary calculations, the catastrophe has resulted in losses totaling more than thirty billion dollars, he stated. According to the prime minister, the government has gathered all of its resources for the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation.

Even though Pakistan contributes less than 1% of the world’s carbon emissions, PM Shehbaz said that we are among the 10 nations that are most adversely impacted by climate change.