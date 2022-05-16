<!-- wp:image {"width":1062,"height":637} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/628208c5db304.jpg" alt="A combination photo of PTI chairperson Imran Khan (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R). \u2014 Imran Khan Instagram\/AFP" width="1062" height="637"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Prime Minister<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Shehbaz Sharif<\/a> directed relevant authorities on Monday to provide foolproof security to his predecessor Imran Khan after the PTI chairperson said on multiple occasions that there was a threat to his life.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to state-run <em>Radio Pakistan<\/em>, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah briefed PM Shehbaz in detail about security arrangements for Imran and the premier instructed Sanaullah to provide the "best security" to the PTI chief.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The PM also issued instructions for the deployment of a chief security officer for Imran.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Moreover, he also directed provincial governments to provide security to Imran at the PTI's public meetings, the\u00a0<em>Radio Pakistan<\/em>\u00a0report\u00a0said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the report, an interior ministry spokesperson also issued a statement confirming that in light of the PM's instructions, foolproof security arrangements for Imran had been ensured.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Police and other law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure complete deployment of the security personnel assigned for the former prime minister," the report quoted the spokesperson as saying, adding that 94 police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel had been deployed for the security of the former premier's<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Banigala residence.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Thirty-five personnel of two security companies were also deployed for security of his Banigala residence, the spokesman added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Moreover, he said, 36 personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and six from Gilgit-Baltistan police had been deployed by their respective governments for Imran's security.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The spokesperson said four vehicles and 23 personnel of Islamabad police and one vehicle and five personnel of the FC were dedicated to accompanying the PTI chairperson during movement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He further said that under the supervision of the interior ministry, a "threat assessment company is constantly reviewing matters pertaining to the security of Imran Khan".<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>And if the former premier "has any specific information, he should share it with the interior ministry so that further arrangements of security could be put in place", he added. "Being a former Prime Minister, it is [the] national responsibility of Imran Khan to keep the interior ministry and other relevant institutions informed about any possible threat to his life and other matters."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He assured that further steps would be taken for the former premier's security in light of the<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> information<\/a> shared by Imran.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->