ISLAMABAD: According to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, no political party is avoiding elections, and the one that does will have its politics put to rest.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that attorneys put up a lot of fight during the opening ceremony of the attorneys Complex in Islamabad. He claimed that no one had handed lawyers this place on a silver platter. The PM acknowledged that they had suffered for the restoration of the courts. No one has battled harder for the constitution and the law than lawyers, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

We all revere the court, he said in reference to the most recent Supreme Court ruling. He claimed that a jury of nine people was initially assembled before only three remained to pronounce the verdict. He claimed that there was a conversation going on about four and three.

Mr. Shehbaz added that no one would have objected to the election result had the full court’s demand been granted. The PM said that a circular had reversed the Qazi Faiz Isa bench’s judgement. He claimed that the aforementioned ruling had been the subject of an appeal. Furthermore, he claimed that political parties were not included as parties to the lawsuit.

Mr. Sharif continued by saying that they needed to protect future generations. He declared that he would request that the court reconsider its ruling. He claimed that he needed help from all parties involved in order to overcome the difficulties. He claimed that there is still a chance to reach a conclusion that is in Pakistan’s best interests.