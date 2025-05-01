ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the removal of the PTV licence fee from electricity bills across the country.The announcement was made during the inauguration ceremony of the “Power Smart Mobile App – Apna Meter, Apni Reading” in Islamabad. The app aims to bring transparency to the electricity meter reading system and eliminate overbilling.

While addressing the event, PM Shehbaz said the official launch of the “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” initiative is a matter of satisfaction. He called it a significant step towards empowering citizens and institutional reform.He stated that although numerous reforms have been carried out in the power sector, more progress is needed. He noted revolutionary changes in the DISCOs’ boards across Pakistan, where appointments were made purely on merit. He praised the energy minister and his team for their efforts in pushing reforms forward.

The prime minister acknowledged the persistent complaints regarding meter reading and said firm action has been taken against the corrupt mafia involved.Referring to electricity prices, Shehbaz Sharif said there were concerns recently that power tariffs might rise by 50 to 70 paisas per unit during the annual base price adjustment. However, the government worked to ensure this increase does not reach the public.

In this regard, he announced the complete removal of the PTV fee, Rs35, from electricity bills.He further stated that meaningful talks were held with Pakistani IPPs (Independent Power Producers), which was a difficult process. Lowering electricity prices remained a top priority, and efforts have yielded success.

The prime minister added that the benefits of global oil price reductions have been transferred to the power sector. However, power theft remains a major challenge, resulting in annual losses of Rs. 500 billion. He stressed the need for urgent action to curb this issue.Shehbaz Sharif also emphasized solar energy as a cost-effective power source and said Pakistan is among the few countries rapidly adopting solarization. He encouraged further promotion of this trend and called for solutions to low electricity consumption in government institutions.

He highlighted that the real benefit of the “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” app goes to the ordinary consumer and called it a revolutionary technological reform. He urged the rollout of the app nationwide, from Peshawar to Karachi, and suggested that it be continually improved. The app is currently available in five languages.Energy Minister Awais Leghari, also addressing the event, said overbilling has been the biggest concern in ensuring consumer rights.

Last year, Rs110 billion were returned to the public under overbilling refunds.He added that the Prime Minister had given special instructions to ensure transparency and ease for consumers. He noted that if a meter reader delays the reading by even a day, a consumer’s bill can jump from Rs2,000 to Rs8,000. The app is meant to give that control to the people and ensure accountability through technology.