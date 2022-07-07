ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Green and Blue lines of the mass transportation metro bus service on Thursday, the country’s first interconnected four-line metro service, describing the move as a boon for commuters in the twin cities battling with rising fuel prices.

In his remarks at the launch, the premier said that the service would be a gift to the citizens of the twin cities and would benefit commuters, students, and employees.

The Green, Orange, Blue, and Red Lines, respectively, will connect Bhara Kahu, GT Road, Koral, and Rawalpindi with the service.

The bus service will travel from Koral to PIMS and from Bhara Kahu to PIMS (Green Line) (Blue Line). Passengers can ride the Orange line to Islamabad International Airport from the Faiz Ahmad Faiz bus stop after the two lines unite to become the Red Line.



The shuttle service between Rawat and Koral was under consideration, the premier added, and money will be made available for a quick launch. He also emphasised that every public project is closely watched to prevent delays in delivery and that every cent of the national exchequer would be wisely used for the improvement of citizens.

The government will support solar power generation projects, the prime minister continued, to lessen the electricity shortfall, and attempts were underway to control inflation in the nation through temporary relief measures.