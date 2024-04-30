The country has an external debt of 130 billion dollars; Law expert Aitzaz Ahsan, The Supreme Judicial Council has the power to summon judges and ask them; Justice (Rtd) Shaikh Usmani, If the judiciary is afraid of anyone, then how will it provide justice, Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar

Islamabad: Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme, Ishaq Dar’s knowledge of economic matters and also understanding of the political situation, Ishaq Dar can play his full role in the political situation, There were other candidates to become Deputy Prime Minister, Rumors spread only when there is some basis, Release of founder PTI depends on party decisions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a hardworking man, criticism is inevitable, The Prime Minister is working hard day and night, the results will surely come, It is good to get loan tranche from IMF Law expert Aitzaz Ahsan’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi Says”.

There can be no prediction in Pakistan other than the past, What can’t happen in Pakistan, In the past, people came from PTI to PML-N and from PML-G to PTI, Does Shahbaz Sharif have powers in PML-N?, Nawaz Sharif has decision-making authority in PML-N, The game the Sharif family is playing is a mirage, If someone wears a paper hat and write king on it, he does not become a king.

If negotiations take place, it will be between the horseman and the prisoner, Listen to Shehbaz Sharif Gauhar Ali Khan and speak well, The country has an external debt of 130 billion dollars, We have consumed such a large amount of debt, When will the weather of oppression change? When we change, it will change.

With Justice (Rtd) Shaikh Usmani’s program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi” says Judges have their own dignity due to which no one can approach them directly, Judges were always of opinion on the issue of letter that it should be sumoto, When I was a judge, I neither read the newspaper nor went to any party so that justice would not be affected, it was better than Sumoto notice that the Supreme Judicial Council Judges would take notice of the letter, the Supreme Judicial Council has the power to summon judges and ask them, the term of Chief Justice cannot be extended, the constitution must be amended, it does not seem possible to amend the constitution in the present circumstances, PTI used to talk to the army, now it is talking about negotiations, if we had to negotiate with the army, then what was the need to do so much.

Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi says”, It is very important to have a discus with independent judiciary, we also need to improve the appointment minute system of judges, chief Justice, Ehsan Khokhar, also drew attention to the system of our Supreme Judiciary today, the Chief Justice said that the judiciary itself should take steps to improve its system, judges take oath without fear and swear decisions according to the constitution, the Chief Justice said that if the judge gets scared and comes under pressure, then he should leave the job, if the judiciary is afraid of anyone, then how will it provide justice.

Economist Mirza Akhtiar Baig’s talk in Sachi Baat program says it is good that the third installment has been approved by the IMF, We have fulfilled the conditions set by the IMF, the big positive message will be that we fulfill the promise of economic recovery from the IMF, economic stability is coming in the country but political stability is less visible, the coalition government in the country continues to travel successfully, there is complete harmony between the two major coalition parties, due to the behavior of the opposition, better legislation is not being passed in the assembly, the people who gave me the mandate, I am trying my best to fulfill my responsibility. Met the Finance Minister after his visit to America, he was positive and satisfied, things are going much better than before, successful completion of IMF’s third review is a sign of improvement.