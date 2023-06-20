ISLAMABAD: To attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit, which will take place in Paris on June 22–23, 2023, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to France on an official visit.

The French President Emmanuel Macron had invited the premier to travel to the European nation, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

A new global infrastructure capable of addressing the difficulties of financing the sustainable development, environment, energy transition, and climate change agenda will be discussed at the Summit, according to the statement.

The summit aims to lay out the foundation for a more equitable and balanced partnership between the North and the South and to define the principles and steps necessary for a comprehensive reform of the international financial system in the lead-up to other significant international events and conferences over the next two years.

As a key participant in the international conversation, a leader in the G-77 and China, and one of the largest developing nations most impacted by climate change, Pakistan will contribute to the discussion at the summit. The Prime Minister will discuss Pakistan’s viewpoint and recommendations for reforming International Financial Institutions, financing for climate change, green infrastructure, achieving the SDGs, and debt relief.