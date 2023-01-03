ISLAMABAD: Following an increase in terrorist activity nationwide, Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, declared on Tuesday that the government would have a “zero tolerance policy” for those who would challenge its authority through terrorism.

The National Security Council (NSC) meeting yesterday, which according to the premier adopted “important choices” after hours of discussion, is what led to the decision.

On his official Twitter account, PM Shehbaz stated that “peace is non-negotiable.”

After Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan could conduct cross-border military action against the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been using its safe havens in Afghanistan as a springboard for its new terror campaign, the Taliban regime in Kabul reacted angrily the next day with the prime minister’s remarks.

As per Afghan Ministry of National Defense, Sanaullah’s assertion about the TTP’s presence in Afghanistan and his threat of a potential attack within Afghanistan were “provocative and false.”