ISLAMABAD: A US Congressional delegation (CODEL) led by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee called on Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

Apart from Congresswoman Lee, the delegation included Congressman Thomas Suozzi and Congressman Al Green. While praising the delegation’s visit to Pakistan at a critical juncture while flash floods had destroyed the country, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif emphasized that the government was fully involved in relief efforts. the rescue and relief efforts.

The Prime Minister added that over 33 million had been affected; more than 1,300 human lives were lost; and extensive damage was caused to agriculture, livestock, property, and critical infrastructure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored that rehabilitation and reconstruction would pose serious challenges and entail the commitment of enormous resources.

Expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory in the Pakistan-US relationship, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined the need for a constructive and sustained engagement between the two countries, based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding.

The Prime Minister emphasized that, despite being one of the lowest producers of carbon emissions, Pakistan was bearing the brunt of the consequences of climate change. He stressed that the developed countries must step up their climate ambition, including the provision of predictable climate finance for mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change in the developing world.

He went on to say that the Congressional delegation’s visit will assist raise global awareness of the devastation caused by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan and organize more support. The three-member Congressional delegation will visit Pakistan from September 4 to September 6, 2022.

The group traveled to Sindh to see the extent of the destruction and human suffering, and it met with key stakeholders to discuss methods and means of assisting Pakistan in its recovery. efforts in a sustained manner. Congresswoman Lee, while sharing her deepest sympathies for the flood victims, particularly those who had lost loved ones, lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed the hope that the Pakistani nation