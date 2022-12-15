ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the suicide bombing in North Waziristan’s Miranshah neighbourhood that killed two people, including a soldier.

The incident resulted in the martyrdom of one security officer and one citizen, which the premier lamented in a statement. He also expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased.

He added that the terrorists were aiding our enemies in their efforts to undermine Pakistan by carrying out suicide assaults on Muslims.

PM Shehbaz pledged to hold these criminals accountable for spilling the blood of Pakistani citizens. He claimed that Pakistan’s citizens and security forces had made significant sacrifices to end terrorism. He paid homage to the martyrs for giving their life to protect the nation.

On December 14, a suicide bomber detonated himself on Dattakhel Road in Miranshah, killing one Pakistan Army soldier and one civilian while injuring nine others.