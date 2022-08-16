According to the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, the world cannot afford to return to a “period of Cold War or bloc politics.”He said this in an interview with senior foreign policy writer Tom O’Connor for Newsweek, which was released on Monday.He discussed Islamabad’s connections with friendly nations including China and the Usa as well as Pakistan’s political environment.

The prime minister stated, in reference to the escalating hostilities between the US and China: “While the relationship between Pakistan and China is highly unique, Pakistan and the US have also preserved a long-standing historic bilateral partnership that includes all topics of mutual concern.”

According to PM Shehbaz, cooperation with all nations might help the area develop and be more connected while also promoting peace and security.

He said that conflicts anywhere in the globe have global repercussions, especially for poor nations, and stated, “We look forward to continuing involved with the international community promoting peace and stability in the area and beyond.””The world cannot afford to enter another age of bloc politics or the Cold War. Polarization, in my opinion, would have negative effects on the world economy that is already struggling because to the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic and the Ukraine situation.

The prime minister stated that developing nations, like Pakistan, are already dealing with external shocks to their socioeconomic well-being and do not want these difficulties to be exacerbated by a big power struggle.He said, “International relations should be primarily driven by collaboration, not antagonism.”