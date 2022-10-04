According to The Guardian on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called PTI leader and predecessor Imran Khan the “greatest liar on the face of the globe.”

The prime minister discussed Imran’s reported recent cypher audio leaks in an interview with a British newspaper, calling them “an undeniable affirmation that he (Imran) is the biggest liar on the face of the globe.”

I don’t say this out of joy, but rather out of humiliation and worry. The reputation of my nation has been severely harmed by these lies propagated for selfish purposes, he continued.

Imran will have to “be held accountable for all these conscious criminal crimes,” said to Shehbaz, alluding to the purported conversation between Imran and his ministers and principal secretary about how to utilise the cypher for political purposes.

An “economic wreck”

Shehbaz called the PTI leader a “liar and a cheat” and said that his policies had left the economy in “ruins” in his first interview with the publication since he became the country’s leader.

Additionally, he claimed that the PTI chairman ran the nation’s affairs in a manner that served his “own personal agenda” and that he was “the most inexperienced, self-centered, arrogant [and] immature leader in the history of our country” due to his behaviour.