MUZAFFARABAD :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching and continuous political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.Addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, he paid glowing tributes to the Kashmir martyrs and Hurriyat leadership for rendering matchless sacrifices for independence.

He said the founder of the nation Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had already declared Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan.Shehbaz Sharif said our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are rest assured that Pakistan will never sit back and watch silently while Kashmiris continue to suffer Indian atrocities.

He said India must end the implementation of black laws, extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri youth, incarceration of Hurriyat leadership and changing the demography of IIOK.

the prime minister warned that being a nuclear power, our quest for peace must not be construed as our weakness.

He urged India to come to the amicable settlement of the lingering Kashmir issue in line with UN resolution and wishes of Kashmiris.