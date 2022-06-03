QUETTA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived here for a day-long visit of Balochistan.

The prime minister was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizinjo, provincial minister Muhammad Khan Lehri and senior officials including Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Inspector General Frontier Constabulary at Quetta Airport.



The prime minister will attend the passing out ceremony at Staff College Quetta.

The prime minister’s day-long busy schedule also includes inauguration of Gwadar East Bay Expressway, aerial view of the Gwadar Port and an address to the local notables and fishermen.