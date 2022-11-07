SHARM El-SHEIKH: The location of the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit (COP27), which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon co-chair with his Norwegian colleague, has been reached.

The participants would debate whether wealthy nations ought to compensate less developed countries that are most vulnerable to the negative effects of climate change for the first time in the history of COP27.

The PM Shehbaz travelled to Egypt on Sunday to take part in the meeting, which comprises participants from 197 nations.High-ranking Egyptian government representatives, the ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt, and representatives of the Pakistan embassy in Egypt met the prime minister upon his arrival at Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport.

The 27th UN Climate Change Conference includes the “Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit.”Along with his Norwegian colleague, the prime minister will co-chair a roundtable discussion on “Climate Change and the Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities” on Tuesday.

Aside from the Middle East Green Initiative Summit tomorrow, which is being hosted by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, he will also appear at the UN Secretary General’s roundtable to introduce the “Early Warning Systems for Executive Action Plan.”

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister will also meet in private with a number of foreign leaders.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was chosen to serve as the conference’s vice-chair at the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP-27), which began on October 10, 2022.

Pakistan was chosen for this honour out of all 195 UN members for raising concerns about climate change at international and regional forums. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the president of Egypt, invited PM Shehbaz to serve as co-chair of the COP-27 gathering.