On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for sending condolences to the families affected by the severe floods in Pakistan caused by the recent heavy rains.

The prime minister Shehbaz expressed his gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condolences on Twitter for the “physical and human losses caused by floods.” The Pakistani people, according to the prime minister Shehbaz , will overcome the negative consequences of this natural tragedy due to their innate tenacity. The victims, he continued, would restore their towns and livelihoods.

The United States government’s announcement of humanitarian aid for Pakistan’s flood victims was also acknowledged by Prime Minister Shehbaz.He posted on Twitter, “We need our friends throughout the world to support the suffering mankind. The tragedy is immense with millions of people badly affected.”

The premier was particularly appreciative of Swiss President Ignazio Cassis’ sympathy for the flood victims.”I appreciate H.E. President Ignazio Cassis’s expression of support for the people of Pakistan during this trying time.

We are appreciative of the President’s action in sending a group of Swiss experts to examine the need for humanitarian aid “wrote the PM.When thanking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked that Canada has been a great friend and that Pakistan is appreciative of the actions the Canadian government is taking to aid the flood victims.

Thanks for your thoughts and sympathy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on the loss of precious lives and enormous destruction in Pakistan.