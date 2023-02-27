ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe 2023 as the Year of Youth, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also announced that various events will be planned in this regard.

On the occasion of Youth Week, he made the news in a video message. In order to give the youth a chance to support themselves financially and actively participate in the development of their country, he said that the Prime Minister Youth Program’s (PMYP) scope had been expanded and additional resources had been allocated.

He emphasised that this programme also addressed the agriculture and other industries.

The programme was first introduced in Punjab back in 2011. The premier congratulated the youth and the PML-N leadership on the completion of the initiative’s ten years.He asserted that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif increased its power in 2013 to encompass the entire country.

He saw that this historic programme was proving to be a turning point in young people’s development.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that when he took office last year, the nation was experiencing severe economic difficulties. The floods made things more worse. Youth cannot be disregarded because they make up 68% of the population and are our future.

The PM Youth Program has been reintroduced as a result. He declared that via education, skill development, employment, and employment, Pakistan would advance.

Students who are capable and diligent will be given laptops, according to PM Shehbaz. He promised that other plans would also be used to continue to promote young people.