The administration was too busy helping flood victims, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to spend time on Imran Khan’s “accusations and misunderstandings.”

The PTI leader questioned the prime minister on Twitter a day earlier about a number of claimed recent PTI-suppressing activities, such as registering charges against PTI-supporting journalists, “blacking it out” on social media, and suspending the broadcast of the party’s flood relief telethon.

We understand that the PTI’s success is causing your criminal backers and their financial backers to be concerned.

If you are not held accountable for infringing upon our constitutional right, they will become increasingly concerned. and violating international agreements on journalism and freedom of expression, you must identify yourself to the country, according to Imran.

Today, PM Shehbaz responded directly to Imran, saying: “Our administration is currently engaged in the rehabilitation of the flood victims, so there is no time for your charges and misconceptions.”

As “I and my colleagues have always provided,” he expressed the hope that the PTI head will provide an account of “every single penny” raised during the telethon as well as the donations amassed during the 2010 floods.