ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled the demise of legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar who passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 98.

In a message on his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar’s passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time – to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts.”

“Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor,” he added.

Dilip Kumar passed away at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai at 7:30 am on Wednesday, due to prolonged illness. He was admitted to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness.

President Arif Alvi also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Bollywood legend. He wrote: “Sorry to see Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) depart from his worldly abode. An outstanding actor, a humble man, and a dignified personality. Condolences to the immediate family and his huge family of admirers. May his soul rest in peace.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: “The word legend is overused; however, Kumar lived up to that status. He will forever be the shining star for art & cinema lovers. A great performer who was also involved with various charitable/social initiatives. My sympathies with grief-stricken family. Adios, Dilip sahib.”

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “An Iconic hero! Kumar is no more, loved by Millions of people in the sub continent and around the world tragedy king will be missed always… RIP Yousaf Khan aka Dilip Kumar.”